Vigo County
• Hobnob Harvest Market, $10, includes free Saturday admission, 4 to 8 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; early bird shopping, one-of-a-kind vintage and handmade pieces, food, two cash bars, live music; tickets facebook.com/hobnobmarket, hobnobmarket.com or at gate.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.