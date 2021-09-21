Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Lifestyles Unlimited: styles to get the most out of life, $50, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale; celebrate reopening of YMCA pool, presented by Why Make Waves; luncheon, runway style show, cash games, cash bar, raffle; silent auction 8 a.m. today to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22; supports YMCA; details, 812-249-8426 or whymakewaves@gmail.com.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
