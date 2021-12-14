Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Registration deadline for Safe Sitter class, $35 including materials and lunch, event 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST Tuesday, ages 11-13, Horizon Health Jasper Street Annex, 15323 U.S. 150, Paris; provides babysitters with basic lifesaving techniques; tips on safety and security, child development, age-appropriate activities, business aspects; details, 217-466-4333; advance registration required, MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes.
Parke County
• Christmas program, gymnasium, Turkey Run Elementary School, 1551 Indiana 47, Marshall; kindergarten to second grade 1 p.m., grades three to five 1:45 p.m.
• Christmas concert by Parke Heritage High School and Parke Heritage Middle School bands and choirs, 7:30 p.m., high school cafetorium, 506 N. Beadle St., Rockville; bring baked goods such as brownies, cookies, etc., to share.
Vigo County
• “A Brief History of the Wabash River in the Life of Terre Haute” presented by Professor Dan Clark, noon, Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; associate professor of history at Indiana State University describes ISU’s connection to Wabash River after researching for new book; details, wabashriverscape.org/waterways or wabashriverscape@gmail.com.
• “Birds of the Wabash River: Eagles, Egrets and Warblers” presented by Dr. Peter Scott, 7 p.m., Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; retired ISU biology professor on history of bald eagles in Vigo County, use of Wabashiki wetlands by great egrets and great blue herons, migrations of 30 warbler species; details, wabashriverscape.org/waterways or wabashriverscape@gmail.com.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
