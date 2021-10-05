Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 membership plus $5 per class, 9:30 a.m. to noon, all skill levels, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; stir up creative juices, self-directed work, develop contemplative stance in life; sponsored by Sisters of Providence; details, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
