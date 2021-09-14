Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig; details, 217-826-2535.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Ladies’ Lunch Bunch, 11:30 a.m., Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St. details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Medicare educational seminar, free, 6 p.m., Hampton Inn, 3325 U.S. 41 South; details and accommodations, 812-821-3456, TTY 711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.