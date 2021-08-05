Sullivan County
• Registration deadline for Wabash Valley Community Foundation Golf Outing, event Aug. 7, 7:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start, Sullivan Elks Country Club, 606 W. Wolfe St.; individual or team registration, 812-268-6874.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Memorial Skate for Chloe, 7 to 10 p.m., Wigwam Skate & Event Center, 4600 N. Smith St.; free admission, $3 skate rental fee; fireworks at 10 p.m.; photos and memories to share encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.