Vigo County
• Salvation Army Stuff the Bus, today to Sunday; support local children by donating school supplies, purchase and drop off requested items at front of store; information, #StuffTheBus on social media, @SAIndiana on Twitter; online purchases, Registry for Good wish list, SalvationArmyIndiana.org.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Chances and Services for Youth’s Camp RAVE summer camp woodworking workshop, 9 a.m. and noon, Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.; information, casyonline.org/camp-rave.
• River City Art Association 12th annual Juried Exhibition reception, 6 to 8 p.m., lobby, First Financial Bank, Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue; awards ceremony 6:30 p.m.; on display through Aug. 27; information, TheGoldenFrame53@gmail.com or 812-232-0048.
