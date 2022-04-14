Vigo County
• Way of the Cross for Justice program, free, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; presented by Sisters of Providence, for persons of all faith traditions; recall Jesus’ journey to the Cross while uniting His path with justice struggles faced today; prayer, reflection, memory, action; details, 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
