Vigo County
• Registration deadline for “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery,” $15, event 1:30 to 3 p.m., virtually via Zoom or at Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hosted by Sisters of Providence; discussing Saint Pope John XXIII, his writings and prayers, what mysticism is and how God continues to invite Christians into deeper relationship with divine union; registration, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
