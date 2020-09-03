Vigo County
• Hobnob Harvest Market, today and Saturday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; vintage, handmade and boutique clothing vendors in village fair-style setting; information, hobnobmarket.com.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Family Clay, $15 per project, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
