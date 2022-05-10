Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring Christine Toevs, MD, Terre Haute Regional Hospital; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Elara Caring, Terre Haute; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; featuring Andrea Applegate, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Mattoon; lunch provided; reservations required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
