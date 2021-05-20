Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library used book sale, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, 209 W. Union St., West Union; books of all kinds for all ages, fiction, non-fiction, westerns, Christian fiction, puzzles, DVDs, free magazines.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
