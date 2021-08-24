Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Joseph Eugene Sanders, 78, Terre Haute, died August 23, 2021. Visitation 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. (CDT) Friday, August 27, Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home, Paris, Illinois. Funeral service 2:00 p.m., funeral home. Burial Vermilion Cemetery, Vermilion, Illinois. www.stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com
