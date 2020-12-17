Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Connie Wycoff (Boyell), 70, of Terre Haute, passed away December 16, 2020. She was born June 30, 1950 to Bobby and Ella Boyell. Connie was a registered nurse for Regional Hospital. Connie is survived by her husband Roger Wycoff, sister Cathy (Tom) Russin, and several niec…
