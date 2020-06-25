Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Food drive distribution by The Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps, Vigo County residents only, 1 to 3 p.m.; one family per car, one box per car; photo ID of head of household and current utility bill required; 234 S. Eighth St.; www.saterrehaute.org for details.
