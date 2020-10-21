Vigo County
• Terre Haute Humane Society drive-thru pet food pantry, free but limited amounts for cats and dogs, 1 to 3 p.m., 1811 S. Fruitridge Ave.; pull up to the building, open trunk or rear hatch, staff and volunteers will put food in vehicles.
• “The Adams Family” movie showing, free, 8 p.m., Moon Lite Drive-In, 5056 N. Lafayette St.; presented by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s Student Government Association; wear costume or Ivy Tech gear for chance to win prize pack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.