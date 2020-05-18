The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
