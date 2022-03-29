Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Windy with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 1:13 am
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.