Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Gift shop open house, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT, Conference Room A, Paris Community Hospital, 721 E. Court St.; Christmas and fall items; hosted by PCH Volunteers; masking and social distancing observed.
Vigo County
• “A Snapshot of New Media Art,” via Zoom, free, 5:30 p.m.; Sala Wong, new media artist who works between physical and virtual spaces, professor of digital art at Indiana State University; Wyatt Lawson, admissions event coordinator at ISU’s Office of Admissions; registration required, https://bit.ly/3pfwLMO.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
