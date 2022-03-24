Clark County, Ill.
• “American Gypsies: The Cooper Family in Clark County,” free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; Head Librarian Jamie Poorman presents stories, history, legends; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus Silver Unit, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; water show with combined theater and circus elements with new European style, family-friendly production; masks recommended; admission $10 and up, one free child ticket (age 2-12) with Level 2 or 3 adult ticket, one child free with promo code “FREE”; tickets, 941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com.
