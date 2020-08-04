Vigo County
• Back-to-school supplies program; registration 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. today to Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday; Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; enter Eighth Street doors, no children inside; bring state ID or driver’s license, copy of utility bill, social security cards for those over 18, birth certificates for 18 and under; information, 812-232-4081, ext. 17, or saterrehaute.org.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Vigo County Green Party virtual meeting, 6 p.m., on Zoom, contact vigo@greenpartyin.com or 812-263-0441 for details; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Vigo County Area Plan Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Council Room, Vigo County Annex, 127 Oak St.; information, 812-462-3354.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.