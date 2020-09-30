Clark County, Ill.
• Music on Main, 6:30 p.m. CDT, in front of Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; folk, hymns, patriotic and children’s songs by Clarksville Drum and Bugle Corps; bring lawn chair; for more details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; for more information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Kids’ Clay, $20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 8 to 12, Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
