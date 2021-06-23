Vigo County
• Museum in the Park: Wacky Water, $15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Collett Park, 2414 N. Seventh St., first to sixth grade; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/park.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Education Ministries, 4310 S. 11th St.; featuring Dr. John Trench III, doctor of podiatric medicine, Advanced Limb and Wound Care; lunch provided by Springhill Village; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; reservations required, 812-917-4970.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.