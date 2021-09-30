Greene County
• Bloomfield Apple Festival, free, town park, Bloomfield; craft and food vendors, carnival, car show, live music, 5K run/walk, parade, free shuttle service; details, 812-384-3475 or bloomfieldapplefestival.com.
Vermillion County
• Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb, courthouse square, Newport; world’s largest antique auto competition event; timed runs over historic Newport Hill for antique cars and motorcycles in 31 classes; antique vehicle raffle, street rod and car show, collector car auction, flea market; details, 765-492-4220 or newporthillclimb.com.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Come and See virtual retreat, free, 7 to 9 p.m. today and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, via Zoom, for single Catholic women ages 18-42; learn about Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, experience mission of Sisters of Providence; registration, ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org, or call or text 361-500-9505.
• Drive-Through Scare at the Fairgrounds, $23, 7 to 10 p.m. today and Saturday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; fun and spooky haunted tour; Halloween music 94.1 FM radio, concessions, benefits FSA Counseling Center.
