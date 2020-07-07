Vigo County
• Creek Stompin’, $5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ages 5 to 12, Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; explore park and wildlife that lives in creeks and ponds; advance registration required, 812-232-0147.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.