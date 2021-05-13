Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall, Ill.; featuring Jen Green, bachelor of health science, Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter, Bloomington, Ill.; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Twin Lakes Rehab and Health Care; information, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
