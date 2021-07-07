Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 3:06 am
Virginia Lou Webber passed away on July 4, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Mattox-Wood with visitation from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Tecumseh.
