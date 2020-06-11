Vigo County
• STEM play pack distribution, free, 11 a.m. to noon, West Vigo Elementary School, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute; Terre Haute Children’s Museum promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics; flying disc, bubbles, deck of cards, jump rope, dice, instruction cards with science questions and ideas; information, info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
