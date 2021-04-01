Clay County
• Book signing by Pamela Schopmeyer Fischer, author of “Hello My Name is Pam: Life Can Be a Roller Coaster of a Ride,” 4 to 6 p.m., Lynn’s Pharmacy, 22 W. National Ave., Brazil; thoughtful look at how God intervenes in everyday lives; book available at Lynn’s Pharmacy, Launch Academy, A & B Farmhouse, Brazil Moose Lodge 780, New Elegance Salon and Spa, amazon.com.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church,215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
