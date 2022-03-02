Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• “Understanding Russia’s War in Ukraine,” 4 p.m., via Zoom, Meeting ID: 965 9328 4074, Passcode: 848800; hosted by Indiana State University; with Dr. Polina Kaniuka, alumna, Higher Education Leadership, ISU, and native of Ukraine; Dr. Barbara Skinner, ISU professor of history; and Dr. Regina Smyth, IU Department of Political Science.
• Vigo County Health Department mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic; question-and-answer session 5:30 p.m., clinic follows; Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2415 Eighth Ave.; walk-ins welcome, no appointment necessary; offering Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and up; first, second, booster doses available; if possible, bring vaccine card if second or booster dose.
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 membership plus $5 per session, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; short exercise to stir creativity, time for individual work, leave with renewed energy and inspiration for art; details, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
