Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Wabash Valley Audubon Society meeting, free, 6:30 p.m., Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 East Poplar St., and on Zoom at http://shorturl.at/mIJRX; on Los Guatuzos Wildlife Refuge and Indiana birds, by Steve Albert and Lauren Helton of Institute for Bird Populations with monitoring overwintering survival station operators in Nicaragua; details on Facebook or at wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
