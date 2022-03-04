Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Vigo County Health Department mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic; question-and-answer session 9 a.m., clinic follows; Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St.; walk-ins welcome, no appointment necessary; offering Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and up; first, second, booster doses available; if possible, bring vaccine card if second or booster dose.
