Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; for more information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Local Working Group meeting, 9:30 a.m., outdoors, United States Department of Agriculture Service Center, Honey Creek West, 3241 S. Third Place; on Vigo County natural resource concerns; social distance, wear mask, dress for weather; by Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; provide input, 812-232-0193, ext. 3.
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
• Second annual Kindness Rock Movement and Empty Shoe Memorial, to honor loved ones lost to suicide and to encourage positive mental health, 6 p.m., Vigo County Courthouse, 33 S. Third St.; hosts Mental Health America of West Central Indiana and Wabash Valley Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.