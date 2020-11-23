Clark County, Ill.
• Food for Fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; pay overdue book fines with nonperishable food items, one item equals $5 off fines; restores borrowing privileges; donated to Marshall Food and Clothing Pantry; details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
• “I Can Read,” free, second-graders, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; parents bring proof of address to get child’s first library card; read portion of Dr. Seuss book, get free book and goodie bag; details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Blood drive by Versiti Blood Center, 2 to 7 p.m., ages 17 and older in good health, Center Point United Methodist Church, 202 S. Cherry St.; bring photo ID with birth date; takes one hour; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m. today and Wednesday, ages 17 and older in good health, Versiti Blood Center, 2021 S. Third St.; bring photo ID with birth date; takes one hour; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
