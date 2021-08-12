Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Rodney Wildman, registered polysomnographic technologist, registered sleep technologist; lunch provided by Sarah Bush Lincoln, Mattoon; details, senioreducationministries.org; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
