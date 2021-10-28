Vigo County
• Go Ivy Day, free, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., high school students and family, Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 S. Education Drive; career exploration, discover Ivy Tech as path toward career or bachelor’s degree, tour campus, hear student panel, learn about financial aid and transfer options; lunch provided; registration required, ivytech.edu/visitus, click “Sign Up” under “Go Ivy Day.”
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Monster Mash dance and celebration, registration 6 p.m., event 6:30 to 8 p.m., Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; hosted by Sullivan/Vigo Voice and Chances and Services for Youth; registration, eventbrite.com/e/monster-mash-tickets-187917936607.
