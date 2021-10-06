Clark County, Ill.
• National Road and Clark County Trail System public workshop, 5 to 6 p.m. CDT, Harlan Hall, 603 Locust St., Marshall; or 7 to 8 p.m., Turner Arts Hall, Casey-Westfield High School, 306 E. Edgar Ave., Casey.
Vigo County
• Local working group meeting on conservation, 8:30 a.m., Lions Shelter, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; hosted by Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; social distancing, masks requested, dress for weather; rank top 10 natural resource and agricultural concerns for Vigo County for Farm Bill Program; provide input, 812-232-0193, Ext. 3.
• Terre Haute Surgical Center gastrointestinal service line ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10 am., 227 E. McCallister Drive; details, dhagastro.com, terrehautesurgicalcenter.com or 812-234-4315.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
