Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce annual Golf Outing, $50 per person, teams of four, 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Golf Course; fee includes cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, giveaways, beverages; 50/50 raffle, payout for top three teams, golf games; sponsorship, 217-826-2034; registration, marshallilchamber.com/events.html.
• Marshall Autumn Festival, free, 6 p.m. CDT today to Sunday rain or shine, around Clark County Square, downtown Marshall, all ages; more than 100 vendors, live music, street dances, cake walk, pancake breakfast, 5K/2-mile walk, alcohol sampling, beer garden, parade, community worship, Tot Rod Pedal Pull, car and truck show, bike show, prince and princess coronation; details, marshallilchamber.com.
Crawford County, Ill.
• Constitution Day activities, Lincoln Trail College, 11220 Illinois 1, Robinson; 8 a.m. Constitution video; window display and free U.S. Constitution booklets, Eagleton Library; Daughters of the American Revolution luncheon featuring Mark Hill, Lincoln Room; details, www.iecc.edu/usa.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Photo submission deadline for “We Remember: A Tribute Event,” free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Twin Lakes Park, 30 Twin Lakes Drive, Paris; honoring lives lost during pandemic; submit photos, MyHorizonHealth.org/Remember or at Horizon Health hospital front desk; details, 217-466-4294 or choffman@myhorizonhealth.org.
Parke County
• Indiana Tailgate Tour, 7 p.m., Riverton Park at North Vermillion varsity football game, North Vermillion Jr./Sr. High School, 5555 N. Falcon Drive Cayuga; prize giveaways, games, football-skill activities; in conjunction with 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship coming to Indianapolis on January 10, 2022.
Vigo County
• Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; German food, music and drink; St. Louis Express Band and Jay Fox Band in evening.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.