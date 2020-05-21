TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Virginia G. Wassill of Terre Haute passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at home with her husband John Wassill at her side. She was born on September 29, 1938 to the late Clay and Agnes Ginoplos. She is survived by her husband of 50 years John; and sister Irene .G. Doney…
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio [mdash] Rebecca R. Kerns, age 72 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and memom. Rebecca was a nursery school teacher at Concord United Methodist Church. She was an amazing hand quilter and excellent cook. She is survived by her hu…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.