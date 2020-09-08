Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Coffee with the Mystics, $10, event 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, virtual or in Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; discussing Saint Therese of Lisieux, known as Little Flower; information, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org; registration with virtual link, Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 7 p.m., virtual meeting on Zoom; information, vigo@greenpartyin.com, 812-263-0441, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Kids’ Clay, $20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 8 to 12, Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
