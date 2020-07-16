Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Prescription Drug Take-Back, noon to 4 p.m., WIN Recovery, 88 Wabash Court, behind courthouse; safely and properly dispose of any unwanted or expired prescription medications; members from Indiana Attorney General’s Office will collect; information, AttorneyGeneral.IN.gov
