Clark County, Ill.
• “You’re Gonna Be a Star, Kid,” free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on child movie stars, Carl Switzer and Billy Lee; Switzer was Alfalfa in Little Rascals/Our Gang comedies; Billy Lee was actor, musician, movie star; presentation by historian and author Tim Crumrin; showing of “Reg’lar Fellers,” movie starring Switzer and Lee; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation, 10 a.m., rotunda, Terre Haute Courthouse, 33 S. Third St.; by Mayor Duke Bennett; details, Council on Domestic Abuse Inc. at 812-234-3441.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
