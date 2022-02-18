Vigo County
• Sisters of Providence winter used book sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to Monday, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks and paperbacks including gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health and wellness, crafting; items by freewill donation; details, 812-535-2947 or lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
