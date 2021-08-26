Clay County
• Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic; Jonah fish fry 4 to 8 p.m., heavyweight horse pull 7:30 p.m., Solly Burton 5:30 p.m., Jackson Township Band 6:30 p.m., 15th & Hulman Band and Piano Rob 7:30 p.m.; vendors, children’s activities; details on Facebook.
• Kristine “Krissy” Weliever Memorial Golf Scramble Fundraiser, $50 per person, registration 11 a.m., start noon, Forest Park Golf Course, 1018 S. John Steele Drive, Brazil; benefits CRADLES of Clay County; includes lunch, green fees, cart; cash prizes, contests, mulligans, skins; registration, 812-841-1796 or asgoshen@msn.com.
• Dinner served by Staunton Lady Volunteers, $10, $5 children, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, garden salad, rolls, homemade desserts, coffee, lemonade, iced tea; details, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
