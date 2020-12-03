Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Operation Who Elf, 4 p.m. deadline; drop off unwrapped gift up to $20 for child in CASA program at Dedicated Health, Dawg Leg, Custom Drapery and Blind, Vigo Annex; tags by age group at Baesler’s, The Meadows, Vigo Library, Haute Center, Dedicated Health; information and annex pickup, 812-231-5658.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.