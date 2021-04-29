Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Spring plant sale, noon to 5 p.m., White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; organically grown plants; tomatoes, peppers, kale, chard, cucumbers; oregano, thyme, cilantro, dill, marjoram, basil; various types of flowers; cash, credit cards accepted; information at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2932 or wvc@spsmw.org.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.