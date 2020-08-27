Clay County
• Fundraising dinner by Lady Volunteers of Staunton, $10 cash, $5 kid’s meal, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; limited seating for social distancing, call for curbside pickup; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls, desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade; pickup, 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916.
• Bowling Green Old Settlers annual picnic, town square; Jonah fish fry, $10 large meal, $6 small meal, 4 to 8 p.m., drive-thru pickup only, large meals with three pieces of fish, small meals with one, each with choice of two sides, $2 extra fish; horse pull 7:30 p.m., limited seating, take chair.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
