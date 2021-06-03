Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show,” $25, 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Repertory Theater, 536 N. Seventh St.; about America’s beloved folksinger/activist, Pete Seeger; limited live audience, face masks encouraged; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
