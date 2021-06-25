Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Endless Summer Band, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., essband.com; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• “Clue,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
