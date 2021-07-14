Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village.
• ReTHink Youth and volunteer celebration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 608 N. 13th St.; celebrating children graduating youth summer camp, recognize volunteers; food and beverages provided; registration, abbeywilson@comcast.net or 708-732-7610.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.